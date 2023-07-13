Breaking news:
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Prime Video unveils Side-splitting laughter at LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija premiere event

Prime Video recently hosted a star-studded premiere event in Lagos to launch the highly anticipated unscripted show, LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija.
Prime Video recently hosted a star-studded premiere event in Lagos to launch the highly anticipated unscripted show, "LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija.

The red carpet was adorned with an exceptional ensemble cast including; Okey Bakassi, Buchi, Gandoki, Sabinus, Taaooma, Igosave, Kiekie, Dat Warri Girl, and Senator. The host, Basket Mouth (Bright Okpocha), ensured that the laughter never ceased throughout the night.

The host, Basket Mouth (Bright Okpocha), ensured that the laughter never ceased throughout the night.
The host, Basket Mouth (Bright Okpocha), ensured that the laughter never ceased throughout the night.
The event emphasized the platform's dedication to showcasing African talent and recognizing the cultural impact of Nigerian comedy.
The event emphasized the platform's dedication to showcasing African talent and recognizing the cultural impact of Nigerian comedy.

Celebrities like; Idia Aisien, Alibaba, Toke Makinwa, and Ebuka graced the event, adding to its star power. Prime Video executives, including Gideon Khobane, Ned Mitchell, and Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, were also present, emphasizing the platform's dedication to showcasing African talent and recognizing the cultural impact of Nigerian comedy.

The highlight of the night was the exclusive screening of the first two episodes of LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija.
The highlight of the night was the exclusive screening of the first two episodes of "LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija."
The event was held at Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, the event was a night filled with laughter and glamour.
The event was held at Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, the event was a night filled with laughter and glamour.

The highlight of the night was the exclusive screening of the first two episodes of "LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija." The show's unique format engaged these exceptional comedians in a hilarious battle of wits, with the ultimate champion being the last one to keep a straight face.

The show's unique format engaged these exceptional comedians in a hilarious battle of wits, with the ultimate champion being the last one to keep a straight face.
The show's unique format engaged these exceptional comedians in a hilarious battle of wits, with the ultimate champion being the last one to keep a straight face.
A side-splitting comedy roast of Basket Mouth, executed by Okey Bakassi, IGoSave, Senator, and Buchi, had the audience in stitches, showcasing the camaraderie and comedic chemistry within the LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija family.
A side-splitting comedy roast of Basket Mouth, executed by Okey Bakassi, IGoSave, Senator, and Buchi, had the audience in stitches, showcasing the camaraderie and comedic chemistry within the "LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija" family.
To add to the excitement, a side-splitting comedy roast of Basket Mouth, executed by Okey Bakassi, IGoSave, Senator, and Buchi, had the audience in stitches, showcasing the camaraderie and comedic chemistry within the "LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija" family.

The highlight of the night was the exclusive screening of the first two episodes of LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija.
The highlight of the night was the exclusive screening of the first two episodes of "LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija." Pulse Nigeria
Prime Video reinforces its commitment to showcasing outstanding Nigerian comedy talent and providing premium entertainment to a global audience.
Prime Video reinforces its commitment to showcasing outstanding Nigerian comedy talent and providing premium entertainment to a global audience.

With this premiere, Prime Video reinforces its commitment to showcasing outstanding Nigerian comedy talent and providing premium entertainment to a global audience.

LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija promises to captivate viewers worldwide with its exceptional comedic talent, unexpected twists, and continuous laughter.
"LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija" promises to captivate viewers worldwide with its exceptional comedic talent, unexpected twists, and continuous laughter.
Basket Mouth, executed by Okey Bakassi, IGoSave, Senator, and Buchi added excitement to the event.
Basket Mouth, executed by Okey Bakassi, IGoSave, Senator, and Buchi added excitement to the event. Pulse Nigeria

"LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija" promises to captivate viewers worldwide with its exceptional comedic talent, unexpected twists, and continuous laughter.

LOL show promises to showcases unexpected twists, and continuous laughter.
LOL show promises to showcases unexpected twists, and continuous laughter. Pulse Nigeria
Prepare to laugh till you cry, mark your calendars and get ready for a comedy extravaganza that's bound to leave you in stitches!
Prepare to laugh till you cry, mark your calendars and get ready for a comedy extravaganza that's bound to leave you in stitches!

Don't miss the uproarious laughter and entertainment of "LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija"! Be sure to catch the exclusive launch of this unscripted show on Prime Video starting tomorrow, July 14th, 2023.

Get ready to experience the comedic genius of Okey Bakassi, Buchi, Gandoki, Sabinus, Taaooma, Igosave, Kiekie, Dat Warri Girl, and Senator as they battle it out to be the last one standing.
Get ready to experience the comedic genius of Okey Bakassi, Buchi, Gandoki, Sabinus, Taaooma, Igosave, Kiekie, Dat Warri Girl, and Senator as they battle it out to be the last one standing.
You can't afford to miss the uproarious laughter and entertainment of LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija!
You can't afford to miss the uproarious laughter and entertainment of "LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija"!

Get ready to experience the comedic genius of Okey Bakassi, Buchi, Gandoki, Sabinus, Taaooma, Igosave, Kiekie, Dat Warri Girl, and Senator as they battle it out to be the last one standing. Prepare to laugh till you cry. Mark your calendars and get ready for a comedy extravaganza that's bound to leave you in stitches!

