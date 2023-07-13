Prime Video unveils Side-splitting laughter at LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija premiere event

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Celebrities like; Idia Aisien, Alibaba, Toke Makinwa, and Ebuka graced the event, adding to its star power. Prime Video executives, including Gideon Khobane, Ned Mitchell, and Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, were also present, emphasizing the platform's dedication to showcasing African talent and recognizing the cultural impact of Nigerian comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The highlight of the night was the exclusive screening of the first two episodes of "LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija." The show's unique format engaged these exceptional comedians in a hilarious battle of wits, with the ultimate champion being the last one to keep a straight face.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

To add to the excitement, a side-splitting comedy roast of Basket Mouth, executed by Okey Bakassi, IGoSave, Senator, and Buchi, had the audience in stitches, showcasing the camaraderie and comedic chemistry within the "LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija" family.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

With this premiere, Prime Video reinforces its commitment to showcasing outstanding Nigerian comedy talent and providing premium entertainment to a global audience.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

"LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija" promises to captivate viewers worldwide with its exceptional comedic talent, unexpected twists, and continuous laughter.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Don't miss the uproarious laughter and entertainment of "LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija"! Be sure to catch the exclusive launch of this unscripted show on Prime Video starting tomorrow, July 14th, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Get ready to experience the comedic genius of Okey Bakassi, Buchi, Gandoki, Sabinus, Taaooma, Igosave, Kiekie, Dat Warri Girl, and Senator as they battle it out to be the last one standing. Prepare to laugh till you cry. Mark your calendars and get ready for a comedy extravaganza that's bound to leave you in stitches!

---