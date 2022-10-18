Prime Video Nigeria closes out 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' with a drone show

As one of the world's leading online streaming services, Prime Video is showing Nigerians that they know how to put on a good show. The event was a way to thank their customers for their support.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just one of many popular titles available on Prime Video. With a constantly expanding library of content, there's something for everyone on Prime Video.

With the first-ever drone show in West Africa featuring hundreds of drones light up the sky, Prime Video pulled out all the stops to give fans in Nigeria a truly unforgettable experience.

The drones formed the shape of the ring, which is the symbol of power in the Lord of the Rings universe.

The series, based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, is set in the fictional world of Middle-earth and follows an ensemble cast of characters as they battle the evil Sauron and his army of Orcs.

The drone show was a fitting end to an amazing series. It was an opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate their love for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power only on Prime Video.

