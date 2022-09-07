Prime Video Nigeria celebrates the launch of Amazon's "The Rings of Power" with celebrity watch parties

Pulse Nigeria

The premiere of Amazon's Original J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power, was celebrated in style. Prime Video hosted a series of watch parties with some of Africa’s biggest names in Nigeria and South Africa. With multiple thematic rooms and fine dining; Top celebrity chefs like Chef Fregz, Chef Benedict, Chef Waltz, Z Kitchen, and Kewa’s Kitchen teamed up with Prime Video to curate amazing dining experiences, each host gathered their friends to experience the season premiere with them—making for an unforgettable night.

With Falz, Stephanie Coker, Timini, Tobi Bakre, The Geng & Real Warri Pikin as hosts in Nigeria, the watch parties were full of energy and excitement. As the hosts welcomed their guests to experience the season premiere, including Beverly Naya, Uti Nwachukwu, Ikechukwu, Idia Aisien, Bolanle Olukanni, Dorathy Bachor, and others. The night was filled with excitement and took on a new meaning as some of the guests were newly being introduced to the world of J.R.R. Tolkien.

It was really an exciting night for the guests. Good TV is always better with friends...and a little bit of extra flair!

