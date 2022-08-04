Prime Video Live in Naija

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

"Naija, how far? We have arrived! 🇳🇬 #PrimeVideoNaija".

Prime Video tweeted with just a few characters, shaking the Nigerian Twitter space. It has been long awaited, but it is now fully loaded. Nigerians are beyond thrilled that Prime Video is LIVE, as seen by the explosion of tweets on Twitter since the announcement. Even our own DavidO (OBO) joined in the conversation on the tweet to welcome Prime Video.

"@primevideonaija Family... Since my first gig with y'all, it's been mad love! Welcome to my motherland. Oya Naija run it up #JapatoPrimeVideo”

With the launch of Prime Video Nigeria, subscribers can now pay in Naira and have access to a wealth of movies, TV shows, and documentaries. This is a significant game changer and it is sure to change the way we consume entertainment.

So, what can we expect from Prime Video? Well, for starters, there are over 10,000 titles available to stream. This includes popular movies and TV shows such as The Terminal List, Fleabag, Without Remorse, and so much more. In addition to this, Prime Video also has a number of exclusive shows and movies that can only be found on the platform. These include award-winning Amazon Originals such as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Transparent.

One of the best things about Prime Video is that it is very affordable. For N2,300 per month, Nigerians can get access to all of the premium content that the platform has in store.

