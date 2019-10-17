GOtv Step Up offer ends October 31. You still have the opportunity of enjoying the premium content available on GOtv MAX when you pay a reduced fee of N2,600. Visit www.gotvafrica.com or download the MyGOtv app from your app store to get connected.

StepUp-Countdown

A series of exciting Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A matches will be available on GOtv this weekend. The Premier League returns on Saturday, 19 October after a two-week international break. Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford on SuperSport Select 2 at 3pm and on Monday, 21 October catch the Sheffield United vs Arsenal match on SuperSport Select 2 at 8pm. For more fixtures in the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga and Serie A, visit www.supersport.com

Tottenham-vs-Watford

ROK2 (channel 17) has a great line-up of brand-new drama series this month. The Palace (S1) airs Fridays at 8pm; Blood Line (S1) airs Fridays at 9pm; and Cougars (S1) airs Saturdays at 9pm.

ROK

BBNaija fans continue to relieve some of the best moments on the recently concluded BBNaija Pepper Dem edition. The show will run till Friday, 8th November 2019 on Africa Magic Family (Channel 2) for one hour weekdays from 10:00pm to 11:00pm and two hours on Saturdays from 10:00pm to 12:00am.

Lambos-journey2

House Party 3 airs at 7pm this Sunday on BET (channel 21). This movie helps viewers end the last day of the weekend with some great action seen from the comfort of their couch. After a lifetime 'playing the field', ‘Kid’ falls in love and is about to get married. 'Play' plans to throw the rockiest bachelor party ever - until 'Kid's' three wisecracking' nephews come to town, intent on showing 'Kid' and 'Play' what parties are all about.

HouseParty3

If you are a fan of telenovelas, you are definitely not left out as Kindred Hearts airs Weekdays, 7pm on Zee World (channel 25). This week, Nisha continues to manipulate Binni against the family until Akash makes her a better person. Also, Arjun’s first wife Rano comes calling! How much more trouble will the couple face?

KindredHearts

This week on JimJam (channel 61), the kids get to follow eight-year-old Angelina as she embarks on the next stage in her life at a new school where she learns new forms of music and dance. Angelina Ballerina S3 airs at 6am. The series sees Angelina moving to a new house in Chipping Cheddar, attending Camembert Academy, making friend with a cast of colourful characters, including her new teacher, Ms. Mimi.

Angelina Ballerina

For more scheduled programming for October, visit www.gotvafrica.com You can also follow GOtv on Twitter and Instagram, and on Facebook .

This is a featured post.