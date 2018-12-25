Izu Ojukwu directed 'Power of 1' featuring Alexx Ekubo, Ramsey Nouah and Annie Idibia is scheduled for cinema release on Friday, December 28, 2018.

Buckwyld entertainment, the production company, made this known to Pulse Movies in a recent statement signed by Dubre Perekeme.

'The wait is over. "Power of 1", the eagerly anticipated Izu Ojukwu-directed film, is now confirmed to hit cinemas on Friday December 28, 2018,' Dubre stated.

'Power of 1' captures a nerve-racking sequence of events that ensues when 2face Idibia, Nigerian pop superstar raises his voice to demand answers to the questions bugging millions of his fellow countrymen.

Things spiral dangerously out of control as neither he nor the authorities seem ready for the explosive fall out.

Inspired by true events, tge political drama also features Jibola Dabo, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Michelle Dede, Lucy Ameh, Padita Agu, Tommy Oyewole and a stellar support cast of celebrity cameos that include Sound Sultan and 2face Idibia himself.