‘I would say playing the role of Daniella has been the scariest role I have ever played. It was a role that demanded all of me and I have to give kudos to the young girl, who was also on the set. She was instrumental to my mannerism on the set and I would always thank her,’ Theresa told Pulse.

Theresa played the lead role of Daniella in the Ike Nnaebue directed movie scheduled for cinema release on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Theresa said she doesn’t want to be boxed to playing the role though it remains one of the biggest roles she would ever play in her entire career.

The movie shows the relationship between a young man and a beautiful lady, Daniella, whose parent had spent so much on medications to rid their daughter of the Mental Disorder which made her think and act like a 7-year-old. However, it took the commitment of a man’s love and his full dedication to change Daniella’s life completely.