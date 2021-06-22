RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Peace Hyde to executive produce Netflix's first Africa reality series

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new reality star will star Annie Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Swanky Jerry, Zari Hassan and more.

Media personality, Peace Hyde [Instagram/peac_hy)

Award-winning media personality, Peace Hyde is set to executive produce Netflix's first-ever Africa reality series titled 'Young, Famous & African'.

Recommended articles

Hyde revealed in an Instagram post that she is creator and executive producer of the unscripted original series set to debut on the streamer soon.

"We are making African history telling OUR STORIES and I am so honoured, excited and READY! It’s been a lot of sleepless nights and early mornings but the dream has finally paid off.

ALSO READ: Disney announces production details for Lagos themed animated series 'Iwájú'

"Excited to finally share that I am a CREATOR and EXECUTIVE PRODUCER of the first ever Netflix Original African Reality TV series ‘YOUNG, FAMOUS AND AFRICAN’ starring this phenomenal superstar cast. GET READY WORLD THE AFRICANS ARE COMING."

The forthcoming series will feature some of Africa's top talents from Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania. Some of the featured stars include Nigeria's Annie Macaulay Idibia, Swanky Jerry, Tanzania's Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and South Africa's Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, Naked DJ.

It is unclear if Hyde will headline the show like she has with some of her acclaimed television shows like Forbes Africa’s My Worst Day with Peace Hyde and Forbes Woman Africa’s Against the Odds.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peace Hyde to executive produce Netflix's first Africa reality series

T-Pain says he went into depression after Usher told him he ruined music with autotune

Actress Eucharia Anunobi recounts how her father refused to send her to school just because she was a girl child

Chris Brown reportedly under investigation for beating a woman in his house

Wizkid's baby mama Shola Ogudu says she didn't know she was pregnant till after 5 months

Udoka Oyeka's 'Price of Admission' short film premieres on YouTube

After fight with Tolani Baj at reunion, Vee of BBNaija announces title of her debut album

Top 10 moments in Fast & Furious9 [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

#BBNaijaReunion: Tolanibaj &Vee's showdown + all the highlights you probably missed