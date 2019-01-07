Patience Ozokwor says she’s done a good job interpreting different movie characters.

In a recent interview, she said a good actor should be able to deliver roles convincingly.

"Any actor worth his salt should be able to deliver on whatever role he or she is given to play. For people to be so affected by the roles I have played means that I did a good job in interpreting the characters I was given. However, I wouldn’t like to pass wrong messages to anyone through my movies," she said.

However, the actress noted that her personality is nothing like the roles she has been famous for playing in several Nollywood movies.

"Nothing can be farther from the truth. I am a simple person who doesn’t like to interfere in other people’s lives. Sometimes, I cry when I watch some of the movies I acted in. I am nothing like that and you can never see me where wicked acts are being perpetuated. If anybody close to me does something wrong, I will not shield the person. Like I have said several times, I am an actress and every character I have ever played ended on the set," she dropped.

Ozokwor was a member of the cast of ‘Someone Cares,’ a soap opera by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in the early 80s.

The actress is a recipient of the Africa Movie Academy Award and has appeared in over 100 movies.