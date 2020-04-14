One of African cinema's surviving pioneers, Sarah Maldoror has died at age 90.

The French filmmaker reportedly passed on from Covid-19 complications on April 13, 2020.

Born Sarah Durados by emigrant parents from Guadeloupe, the renowned film maker was most popular for her themes of political liberation and activism. Her most notable film is 'Sambizanga' (1972), a feature film based on the Angolan war of 1961-1974.

The award-winning film was based on a novel by Angolan writer José Luandino Vieira and follows the struggle of a woman in search of her husband who was jailed and tortured by Angolan colonial rulers . 'Sambizanga' won a Tanit D'or at the 1972 Carthage Film Festival. Maldoror was also recognized for her contribution to African cinema at the 1973 Berlin International Film Festival.

While describing her approach to film making, Maldoror said, "To make a film means to take a position , and when I take a position, I am educating people. I make films so that people-no matter what race or color they are- can understand them".