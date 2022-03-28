The Academy awards returned for its 94th edition on Sunday March 27 with its usual shock and thrills from awards to attendees.
Oscars 2022: Will Smith, 'Dune' + full list of 94th Academy award winners
Will Smith bagged his first Academy award win in the Best Actor category for his King Richard role.
For the first time in four years, the Oscars had three hosts- Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes plus a memorable event that stunned the world.
So who won the Oscars? The biggest winner of the shock-filled night was the Denis Villeneuve directed 'Dune' which won six awards in the cinematography, editing, score, visual effects, production design and sound categories.
'King Richard' star actor Will Smith finally bagged his first Oscar in the Best Actor category for his role in the biopic.
However, the actor's major win barely made it to the most talked about events of the night as prior to winning, he took to the stage to smack comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about his wife's hair loss.
See the full list of winners:
Best supporting actress
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – WINNER
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best supporting actor
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda) – WINNER
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best costume design
Cruella – WINNER
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best sound
Belfast
Dune – WINNER
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best original score
Don’t Look Up
Dune – WINNER
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best adapted screenplay
Coda (Sian Heder) – WINNER
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Best original screenplay
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – WINNER
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard (Zach Baylin)
The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)
Best animated short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper – WINNER
Best live action short
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye – WINNER
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best film editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune – WINNER
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best makeup & hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye– WINNER
House of Gucci
Best animated feature
Encanto – WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best documentary feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul – WINNER
Writing With Fire
Best documentary short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball – WINNER
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best original song
Be Alive (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – WINNER
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)
Best cinematography
Dune – WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best international feature
Drive My Car – WINNER
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best production design
Dune – WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best visual effects
Dune – WINNER
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best actress
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – WINNER
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)
Will Smith (King Richard) – WINNER
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – WINNER
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best picture
Belfast
Coda – WINNER
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng