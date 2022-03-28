RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Oscars 2022: Will Smith, 'Dune' + full list of 94th Academy award winners

Will Smith bagged his first Academy award win in the Best Actor category for his King Richard role.

Will Smith goes viral at the 94th Oscars [The Guardian]

The Academy awards returned for its 94th edition on Sunday March 27 with its usual shock and thrills from awards to attendees.

For the first time in four years, the Oscars had three hosts- Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes plus a memorable event that stunned the world.

So who won the Oscars? The biggest winner of the shock-filled night was the Denis Villeneuve directed 'Dune' which won six awards in the cinematography, editing, score, visual effects, production design and sound categories.

'King Richard' star actor Will Smith finally bagged his first Oscar in the Best Actor category for his role in the biopic.

However, the actor's major win barely made it to the most talked about events of the night as prior to winning, he took to the stage to smack comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about his wife's hair loss.

See the full list of winners:

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – WINNER

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda) – WINNER

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Cruella – WINNER

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Belfast

Dune – WINNER

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Don’t Look Up

Dune – WINNER

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Coda (Sian Heder) – WINNER

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – WINNER

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper – WINNER

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye – WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

Don’t Look Up

Dune – WINNER

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye– WINNER

House of Gucci

Encanto – WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul – WINNER

Writing With Fire

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball – WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Be Alive (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – WINNER

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Dune – WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Drive My Car – WINNER

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Dune – WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Dune – WINNER

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – WINNER

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)

Will Smith (King Richard) – WINNER

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – WINNER

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Belfast

Coda – WINNER

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

