When the critically acclaimed movie 'Lionheart' was selected for nomination by the Oscar, the buzz around the country was massive but a few hours ago, the news that movie was disqualified broke the internet.

On Monday, November 4, 2019, the news broke that 'Lionheart' had been rejected by the Oscars. The major reason being that it was submitted in the wrong category. Trust Nigerians, as they took to Twitter to express their displeasure over what would have been Nigeria's bright up at clinching an Oscar award.

Genevieve Nnaji's 'Lionheart' was released in 2018 and Nigerians welcomed it with opened arms. The reception the movie got showed that the actress turned movie director did something right.

From being the first Nigerian movie on Netflix to that famous interview with Richard Quest on 'Quest Means Business' on CNN, it was obvious Genevieve wasn't joking.

However, a few people are of the opinion that the movie deserved to be kicked out of the awards for reasons best known to them.