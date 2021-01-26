'Oloture' director, Kenneth Gyang has reacted to the the increasing number of tags he gets on the ongoing campaigns for Nigeria's International Feature Film submission, 'The Milkmaid'.

The film director took to Twitter on January 26, 2021, to proffer a possible solution to getting the attention of members of the Academy.

"I need to be paid for this but will say it for free...There are no Oscar voting members her 93?!). The Milkmaid's campaign needs to be in LA.All these campaigns on Naija Twitter & tagging me won't work. We need to take the campaign INTERNATIONAL. Study the fuckin Miramax model!"

Kenneth Gyang's tweets [Twitter/@kennethgyang]

Citing Harvey Winstein's Oscar campaign strategy (Miramax Model), Gyang suggested that producers of the country's submission should be campaigning in Los Angeles by granting interviews to US media platforms and hosting screenings that target Academy voting members.

"Look at the Roma poster where Academy voting members might be...it is all about talking to LA/New York Times, being part of the biggest breakfast shows in the US and of course organising screenings (and targeting Academy voting members" , Gyang added.

Kenneth Gyang's tweets [Twitter/@kennethgyang]

Gyang's Netflix film, 'Oloture' produced by Mo Abudu was among the contending films for this year's IFF submissions. However, the movie lost to the Desmond Ovbiagele film.

Starring Anthonieta Kalunta, Maryam Booth and Gambo Usman Kona, 'The Milkmaid' explores the harsh reality of insurgency in Northern Nigeria.