According to multiple sources, Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro will star in Play Network's remake of Amaka Igwe's 1994 action film, 'Rattlesnake'.

While the actress is yet to confirm the reports, she teased her fans with a 'Rattlesnake' post shared on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Ighodaro alongside new Amstel Malta brand ambassador, JideKene Achufusi also announced an acting competition which is billed to star the winners as members of the upcoming film's cast.

Based on a true life story, the three-part movie follows the tale of Ahanna, a young man who gets lured into a life of crime after the death of his father. 'Rattlesnake' was Nollywood's first attempt at exploring the Action film genre.