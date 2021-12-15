Onyeka Nwelue acquires right to produce a Jaja Wachuku biopic

Nwelue made the announcement via Twitter with photos of Wachuku and wife Rhoda.

"I have now secured the acquiescence of the Jaja Wachuku family, to create a film on Jaja Wachuku. Nigeria's first Speaker of the House of Reps, first Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN; and first Minister for Foreign Affairs and Commonwealth Relations," Nwelue wrote on Twitter.

Born in 1918, Wachuku was a royal prince from South Eastern Nigeria. In 1959, the Statesman became the first indigenous speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, replacing Britain's Sir Frederic Metcalfe.