Specially curating the very best of entertainment, from shows that keep your Friday nights alive, ensure that events and party lovers dance to the best live bands, keep you intrigued with movies and dramas and educate you with the most insightful documentaries.

Let’s give you a tour of what’s to come:

#AMTurnUpFriday & #AMOwambe: Do you miss your Friday club nights, weddings, and Saturday events where you dance to your heart’s desire? DStv will fill that gap in your heart with #AMTurnUpFriday with Pepsi for the guys who have missed their favourite DJs and love tosing along as well as dance, this air every Friday from 9:30 PM and #AMOwambe with Indomie for those who enjoy music from live bands showing every Saturday from 8:30 PM. Don’t miss both shows on Africa Magic Urban channel 153 and Africa Magic Family channel 154.

The-Intruder

This Sunday on M-Movies Premiere channel 108 at 8:00 PM is The Intruder. Scott and Annie Russell couldn't be happier after buying their dream home from a mysterious and lonely widower named Charlie in Napa Valley, California who is still strangely attached to the house. Their newfound paradise soon turns into a living nightmare.

Billions is back for its 5th season Tuesday 9 June at 9:00 PM on M-Net channel 101. Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince will pose a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney Mary Ann Maffia. With Taylor Mason forced back to Axe Capital, she must fight to protect their employees and their assets.

A new season has been launched on Universal TV channel 117, Nurses which airs Tuesdays at 7:00 PM. The series centers on five young nurses who work in the frontlines of a downtown Toronto hospital while struggling to help themselves.

Mafia

American Soul is back for its season 2, it tells the story of Don Cornelius, "his Soul Train dancers, crew and musicians in a cutthroat Hollywood in the 1970s and how they worked, played, rose, and fell against the backdrop of the show that was most responsible for the way African American culture was perceived by the world then. Showing every Thursdays at 9:30 PM on BET channel 123.

Families of the mafia S1 is a new series on MTV channel 130 showing Wednesdays at 8:30 PM. When notorious Mafia boss Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano returns home from prison, his New York community is at a crossroads. The docuseries follows four families as they decide whether to cut their ties to organized crime or embrace its legacy.

Africa’s Hidden Wonders is a wildlife documentary showing Sunday at 5:00 PM on Nat Geo Wild Channel 181. Blanketed by mists and bordered by dense jungles filled with iconic wildlife, Rwanda is a country cloaked in mystery. Ethiopia is a scarred and weather-beaten land, and beyond the scorched deserts lie fortified mountains that conceal natural treasure troves. The Sahara, a hostile wasteland covering over a third of Africa where the wildlife must adapt to survive the world's largest desert.

Africa's-hidden-wonders

In the shadow of the world's oldest pyramids, a team of archaeologists, led by Dr Ramadan Hussein has made the discovery of a lifetime: a fully intact burial complex buried deep beneath the sand. Catch this documentary; Kingdom of the Mummies S1, Fridays at 7:00 PM.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com or download the MyDStv app from the iOS and Android store for more information and self-service options. You can also pay for your DStv subscription using – MyDStv, USSD CODE (*288#), DStv WhatsApp (09082368533), PAGA, Quickteller, Automated Teller Machines and Bank Apps.

DStv #ThereForYou

This is a featured post.