Omotola Jalade, Odunlade Adekola lead nominations at NEA 2018

The 2018 edition of the NEA Awards will see the likes of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Adesua Etomi and Dakore Akande go head to head in its movie categories.
The organizers of the NEA Awards have announced the nominations for this years edition holding on November 10 in Washington DC, US.
The nominees list which covers over 20 categories was released on Wednesday, September 12th across its various social media platforms.
The award caters for all sections of the entertainment industry, including, music, movies, disc jockeying, record executives, comedy and a category for artistes in the diaspora with five categories dedicated to film and TV.
Leading Nollywood names like Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Adesua Etomi Wellington, Lilian Afegbai, Dakore Akande, Bimbo Ademoye and Lilian Echelon have all bagged nominations in the category for 'Best Lead Role in Film (Female)'.
While the likes of Femi Adebayo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kalu Ikeagwu, Ali Nuhu, Adebayo Salami and Odunlade Adekola compete in the male version.
This years edition is the 13th annual edition of the awards.