Omotola Jalade, Odunlade Adekola lead nominations at NEA 2018

Funke Akindele , Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Adesua Etomi and Odunlade Adekola have been nominated for the 2018 edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Awards.

The organizers of the NEA Awards have announced the nominations for this years edition holding on November 10 in Washington DC, US.

The nominees list which covers over 20 categories was released on Wednesday, September 12th across its various social media platforms.

The award caters for all sections of the entertainment industry, including, music, movies, disc jockeying, record executives, comedy and a category for artistes in the diaspora with five categories dedicated to film and TV.

Leading Nollywood names like Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Adesua Etomi Wellington, Lilian Afegbai, Dakore Akande, Bimbo Ademoye and Lilian Echelon have all bagged nominations in the category for 'Best Lead Role in Film (Female)'.

While the likes of Femi Adebayo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kalu Ikeagwu, Ali Nuhu, Adebayo Salami and Odunlade Adekola compete in the male version.

See full list of nominees for the Film/TV categories at NEA 2018

This years edition is the 13th annual edition of the awards.