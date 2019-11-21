Ahead of the inaugural edition of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s TEFFEST, YouTube and the Actors Guild of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the event.

The Entertainment Fair and Festival, TEFFEST, which has Omotola as its convener is scheduled to hold on Friday, November 29, 2019.

The AGN President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas will join Ali Baba, Bisola Aiyeola and Craig Fenton of Google as speakers at the event.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (second right) joined several African movie stars and practitioners at the 2019 AFRIFF Globe awards. [Instagram/Omosexy]

Speaking on the event, the ‘Alter Ego’ star said, “Our Vision is to show how all other industries service, improve, relate to, and can do business in/with entertainment eventually, creating one of the biggest business chains in the economy. We hope to help bring structure to the entertainment industry while collaborating with international partners to provide training, advice, network, and opportunities,” said the 2018 AMVCA Best Actress.

Omotola said further that the ulterior aim is to promote and showcase the businesses around African entertainment to the world as it creates a platform for world-class innovations around entertainment to come into Africa.

On why AGN is backing the fair and festival, Rollas says it is a welcome development that should be encouraged for the growth and sustainability of the industry. The AGN president said it's more laudable that the fair and festival is the brainchild of one of Nollywod's pride.

TEFFEST is coming on the heels of the African International Film Festival, AFRIFF, which held between November 10 and November 17, 2019.