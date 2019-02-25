Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has hinted that she’s next to win an Oscar award hours after the 91st Academy awards aka Oscar held at the Dolby Theatre.

Omotola, a voting member of the Academy, announced her aspiration after realising many of the nominees she voted for won in their categories.

ALSO READ: Most of the movies I nominated made Oscars list - Omotola

The ‘Alter Ego’ actress had voted Mahershala Ali, who won the Best Actor in a Supporting role; Hannah Beachler, who won Production design for 'Black Panther’ and Lady Gaga for Shallow in the Original Song category.

Here’s how Omotola voted at the 2019 Oscar

In 2013, Omotola was recognised as Time 100 most influential people having appeared in over 300 movies.

From her fame breaking movie, ‘Mortal Inheritance’ in 1996 to the 2010 super production, Ijé, Omotola is one of Nollywood’s most celebrated actresses.

Omotola won the award for Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.