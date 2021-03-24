Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli may have revealed the role she is set to play in forthcoming 'Domitila' sequel.

Oboli hinted on playing a hooker in the anticipated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster while calling out a fan who wrote to her about a kissing scene in her 2019 'Love Is War' film written by Naz Onuzo.

She wrote: "These are the issues...how do we educate her now? 😩🙄 Oh sorry it was a question! What a shame? I’m playing a prostitute in my next BANGER! I guess that will make me a prostitute in real life! Oh well...looking forward! Las las everybody will be alright! DOMITILLA is coming!!! You really haven’t seen anything like it! Y’all know I don’t play."

News of a 'Domitila' sequel was announced last year with production set for mid 2021. The FilmOne Entertainment, Zeb Ejiro Productions and Dioni Visions collaboration will also see the actress double as creative director and producer.

Oboli had revealed that she auditioned for a role in the 1996 movie but did not get it because of her size at the time.

The new 'Domitila', directed by Zeb Ejiro, will follow the adventures of a young Domitila who accidentally witnesses the mysterious death of a politician. With law enforcement on her and her friends' trail, Domitila decides to go to any length to prove her innocence.