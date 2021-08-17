Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz' 2020 hit comedy feature-length film 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' is finally set to thrill Netflix subscribers.
'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' is coming to Netflix!
The record breaking 2020 comedy will premiere on the streaming platform in September.
The record breaking film has been confirmed for a September 10, 2021 Netflix release. Starring Akindele in a dual role alongside Deyemi Okanlawon, Eniola Badmus, Chioma Chukwuka, the comedy is a sequel to Akindele's 2010 'Omo Ghetto' trilogy.
The sequel follows the story of Shalewa aka Lefty (Akindele) as she struggles between living a life of wealth and comfort provided by her adopted mother and returning to her ghetto lifestyle. It also stars Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello, Zubby Michael, Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, Alex Ekubo.
'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' broke a four-year Nollywood record in January, barely a month after its theatrical release. Before the end of its cinema run, the movie had grossed over N500 million in box office.
It currently holds the spot as the highest grossing Nollywood movie and the highest grossing movie in Nigerian box office after beating Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' Nigerian record.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng