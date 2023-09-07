Omashola dated Kimoprah prior to 'BBNaija All Stars'

During his diary session, he reflected on his win on Monday, August 4, 2023, as the Head of House and the drama that ensued between Kimoprah over his BFF selection. He revealed Kimoprah had an outburst over his choice of Mercy, Ilebaye, Whitemoney and Cee-C as his BFF's.

According to him, the reason for not choosing her as his BFF was a mark of respect to his fiancé. He added that he had dated Kimoprah sometime in 2019 up until 2020 saying, "We had a ship, we even dated but the ship sunk... I have a fiancé now, a son".

News of Kimoprah and Omashola comes as a shock to viewers, but things can be traced to their stay as housemates on BBNaija Pepper Dem season in 2019. During that time the duo became a ship and continued after the show into 2020.

However, Omashola revealed that the split in 2020 during the reunion period was because of Kimoprah. He added that her outburst about his BFF choices came as a shock to him considering the fact that she was the one who ended things. In his words, "On the reunion when Ebuka asked what happened to Kimshola, she flared up, no there is no Kimshola. No be me sink the ship... she just pulled the cargo ".

Kimoprah expressed her grievance towards Omashola's BFF selection on Monday right after the eviction nominations in a conversation with Cross, Pere and Omashola. She explained how hurt she was, considering the fact that she had cheered him on during the HOH game.