Communications expert, Oluwatobiloba Jolugbo, launches new talk show 'The Leading Circle' for modern day youth development & growth

#FeatureByTLC: It's no secret that Generation Z and Millennials are among the most vocal and influential age groups in the globe. Millions of people hear their voices every day, and they are influencing change in every sector of society—from politics to business to entertainment to education.

The Leading Circle will delve deeply into the Millennial and Generation Z mind-sets to discover what it truly means to be a young person in the modern world.

The Leading Circle is a talk show for the younger generation that gives Gen Z and Millenials a platform to positively impact their community while highlighting remarkable teenagers in an effort to uplift and inspire the next generation.

The Leading Circle led by Oluwatobiloba Jolugbo a skilled Realtor, Communications and Persuasion expert, with over five years of experience in delivering excellent service both for voluntary and profit.

The inspiration for this program, according to Oluwatobilola, "was created out of the desire to impact and contribute towards the growth of the Nigerian kid going into adolescence," as she was passionate about advocacy and community building as a teenager.

She plans to expand TLC into an organization that will educate and put the typical teen on the path to self-actualization, acting as one of many avenues through which social change is pushed in Africa.

The Leading Circle talk show, a TLC offshoot, will cover a variety of subjects and issues covering teenage development and growth as well as navigating life as a Generation Z and millennial. The show, hosted by Oluwatobiloba, will be aired in episodic format and will include intelligent conversations between young individuals and guest speakers. Now airing on DSTV channel 394 (Teen Africa)

