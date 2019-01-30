After winning the $5,000 Film For Life project by Lagos Film Academy, Artistry Media has featured Olumide Oworu in its short film, ‘Choices.’

The short film also featured Ikpomwosa Gold, Tessy Gold, Obule Heavens, and William Idoko.

Directed by Joshua Tostso, a member of the Artistry Media, ‘Choices’ was written by Al Faruk Umar and produced by Baridakara Nwilene.

‘Choices’ synopsis

The 4 min long film, ‘Choices,’ tells the story of Tega. Every election has been an opportunity for him to make money and help his family survive.

This year, Tega faces a critical choice that could change not just him and his family, but the entire community.