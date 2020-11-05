A Nigerian journalist has called out EbonyLife films over the adaptation of her 2014 Premium Times report on a human trafficking mafia.

Tobore Ovuorie has made series of accusations via Twitter. Her Twitter bio reads, "Multiple award-winning Freelance Investigative Journalist whose 2014 undercover investigation was STOLEN by @ebonylifefilms & made into @Netflix #OlotureTheMovie"

Tobore Ovuorie is a multiple award-winning investigative journalist [Twitter/daughterofmit]

Ovuorie further revealed that even though the producers acknowledge her bravery as an investigative journalist in the film's closing credits, they placed a caveat on the film, listing it as a work of fiction which is untrue.

While the 2014 Premium Times report spots some uncanny resemblance to 'Òlòturé', its producers are yet to officially address Ovuorie's claims.

'Òlòturé', directed by Kenneth Gyang, follows the story of the eponymous character, an impulsive investigative journalist who sets out to burst a human trafficking ring. It stars Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Omowunmi Dada, Lala Akindoju among others.