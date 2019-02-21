Olisa Adibua is now set to co-produced his third stage play, ‘3Some.’

Written by Jude Idada, ‘3Some’ will be co-produced alongside Joseph Edgar. Adibua and Edgar had jointly produced two other stage plays, ‘Isale Eko’ and ‘Oba Esugbayi.’

ALSO READ: Here's how Olisa Adibua began his search for Nigerian food

According to Everything Entertainment, the play is scheduled to hold in June 2019 at the Muson center in Lagos.

Speaking on his involvement in stage plays, Adibua said, ‘Theatre for me is the ‘realest’ and ‘rawest’ form of entertainment.’

‘3some’ is a psycho-erotic play which is rated 18. The play tells the story of a troubled couple who had to separate due to sexual incompatibility. The bride’s mother intervened in a controversial manner, offering practical example to her son-in-law on how to please a woman.