Nigerian entertainment management firm The Temple Company has put together a magnificent studio to harness African talents.

Ogidi Studios, a new world-class audiovisual facility fit for local and international players in the content production landscape, is set to be unveiled by The Temple Company.

Located in Lagos, the hotbed of entertainment in the most populous black West African country of Nigeria, the world-class infrastructure is an entire ecosystem of production for both audio and video content from conception to completion.

Idris Olorunnimbe, the company’s Group Chief Executive, said that African talent could utilise a domestic studio and realise the exact outcomes of famous Hollywood studios. “It has always hurt me when our exceptional talent has to hop on a plane as the only recourse to match their imagination with execution,” Olorunnimbe said.

Ogidi Studios Twitter

“Ogidi brings an end to that. Anything you can dream can be achieved right here.

“Ogidi Studios is an idea that was long overdue. We are excited to contribute our quota to help bring Nigeria to the table to flex muscles and compete favourably with global players such as celebrated international musicians, producers and creatives who have left a mark.”

The studio comprises dedicated audio and video production studios which can accommodate multiple projects simultaneously without interference.

Its audio section includes rehearsal and recording studios with both analogue and digital facilities sound-proofed with the latest acoustics technology.

The Lagos-based studio becomes the first studio in Sub-Saharan Africa and among the few in the world to take possession of what some call the Rolls Royce of sound recording.

It houses the AMS Genesys Black console, complemented with Augspurger speakers using analogue technology integrated into the studio environment and digital audio workstations.

Ogidi’s video production facilities include a 17 by an 11-foot green screen with adjunct tastefully furnished spaces such as dressing, beauty, make-up and waiting rooms. To complete the facilities are three-bedroom lodging apartments with exquisite interiors and finishing suitable for cast and crew, which also double up as locations.

Electronic Engineer and home automation expert Ron Jones, Founder, Infinite Technology Global, who executed the project for Temple Company noted that with Ogidi Studios, Nigeria now operates on the same level of sound and video technology with global players. He was supported by Jason Cropper of Vintage Kings Pro Audio Upfitter, an audio specialist and founding member of Grammy award-winning Rock Band, Weezer.

“We are playing in a global market and people are looking for a certain standard in recording,” Jones said.

“Some of the international artists that are brought here from abroad are used to a certain level of equipment.

"With Ogidi Studio, we are not just building for Nigerian music for Nigeria but Nigerian music for the world. We are now operating at the same level using the same technology that is used through-out the world.”