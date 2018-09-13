Oghenekaro Itene grabs ambassadorship in US

news

Nigerian actress, Oghenekaro Itene, who is popular for 'Tinsel' and 'Esohe,' has grabbed an ambassadorial role in the United States of America.

Oghenekaro, who is currently making her Hollywood debut with the film, "Chase," has been announced the official ambassador for the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards, HAPA.

The actress will be representing the Africans in diaspora as the award ceremony's ambassador.

The award ceremony is billed to hold at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California on September 30, 2018.

Oghenekaro has also been scheduled to present one of the awards at the ceremony.

HAPA 2018 will be compered by the Tyrone DuBose, an iconic R&B historian, radio host, motivational speaker and philanthropist.

This comes after her role as Itohan in "Esohe," an epic film which is a collaboration between Nollywood and Hollywood.

Written, directed and co-produced by Michael Matteo Rossi, "Chase" tells the story of a hit man, who must prove his loyalty to his mentor and best friend.