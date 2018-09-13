Pulse.ng logo
Oghenekaro Itene grabs ambassadorship in US

The actress will be representing the Africans in diaspora as the award ceremony's ambassador.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Oghenekaro will be representing the Africans in diaspora as the award ceremony's ambassador.

Nigerian actress, Oghenekaro Itene, who is popular for 'Tinsel' and 'Esohe,'  has grabbed an ambassadorial role in the United States of America.

Oghenekaro, who is currently making her Hollywood debut with the film, "Chase," has been announced the official ambassador for the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards, HAPA.

The award ceremony is billed to hold at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California on September 30, 2018.

Oghenekaro has also been scheduled to present one of the awards at the ceremony.

play L-R, Tina Weisinger, Oghenekaro Itene and Amberr Washington.jpg (Oghenekaro Itene)

 

HAPA 2018 will be compered by the Tyrone DuBose, an iconic R&B historian, radio host, motivational speaker and philanthropist.

Written, directed and co-produced by Michael Matteo Rossi, "Chase" tells the story of a hit man, who must prove his loyalty to his mentor and best friend.

