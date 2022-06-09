The On Air Personalities confirmed on Thursday that the hit show which originally streams on Twitter and YouTube will be available on the big screen via DSTV's Africa Magic channel.
Off Air with Gbemi & Toolz is coming to the big screens!
Gbemi and Toolz' popular podcast show Off Air Show is headed to television.
The popular show will begin airing on Africa Magic Urban from July 8 at 9:30 pm, the media personalities announced.
Currently in its fifth season, The Off Air show with Gbemi & Toolz has amassed a cult-like following with over 4000 followers on YouTube.
The show hosted by the media personalities centers around lifestyle, politics and current affairs. Season one launched to instant acclaim in 2020 and has continued to enjoy a warm reception from fans.
ALSO READ: 'Una get very long way to go' - Daddy Showkey slams division among Igbos over Labour Party factions
Season five launched in May and has so far hosted celebrity guests including Osas Ighodaro, Praiz and the Real Housewives of Lagos stars Iyabo Ojo, Mariam Timmer among others.
Watch the show's latest episode:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng