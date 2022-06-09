Off Air with Gbemi & Toolz is coming to the big screens!

The popular show will begin airing on Africa Magic Urban from July 8 at 9:30 pm, the media personalities announced.

Currently in its fifth season, The Off Air show with Gbemi & Toolz has amassed a cult-like following with over 4000 followers on YouTube.

The show hosted by the media personalities centers around lifestyle, politics and current affairs. Season one launched to instant acclaim in 2020 and has continued to enjoy a warm reception from fans.

Season five launched in May and has so far hosted celebrity guests including Osas Ighodaro, Praiz and the Real Housewives of Lagos stars Iyabo Ojo, Mariam Timmer among others.