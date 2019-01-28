Odunlade Adekola and Jumoke Odetola have starred in a new movie, ‘Depression.’

‘Depression’ tells the different stories of people suffering from depression, the consequences and how depressed individuals can get help.

Directed by Muyiwa Ademola, the movie was written and produced by Oyin Laz.

Also featured in the movie are Muyiwa Ademola, Allwell Ademola, Yemi Solade, Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Gabriel Afolayan, Adedimeji Lateef, Rotimi Salami, Lekan Olaleye, Kemi Mustapha, and Seilat Adebowale.

Speaking on her reasons for producing movies that touch on health issues, Oyin Laz said, “It’s our duty as movie stars to speak and enlighten the public about issues such as bipolar disorder and depression. These are things many people close to us are suffering from and some have died from these health challenges. I will be working more of issue-based movies in coming years.”

In 2018, Oyin Laz produced a movie that had bipolar disorder as its theme and how those affected can be helped.