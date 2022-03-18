V Nation Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for Director Mo's 'Obsession', an intense thriller set to premiere in cinemas on March 25.
'Obsesssion' trailer: Munachi Abii sets out on a mysterious vendetta
The feature length thriller directed by Emmanuel Chidiebere Nwosu, premieres in cinemas this March.
In 'Obsession', ex-beauty queen, Munachi Abii stars in the lead role as a strange neighbour out to seek an age long vendetta.
The official synopsis for the film written by Adelarin Awotedu from a story by Sammie Jennie Oma, reads: "The crack in John and Ashley's marriage is widened by the arrival of their strange neighbor Chloe. Ashley tries to befriend her, unbeknownst to Ashley, Chloe has been seeing a psychologist for body dysmorphia."
Produced by Vincent Tobi, 'Obsession' also stars Gideon Okeke, Benedicta Gaffah. Shaffy Bello and Mercy Aigbe.
Watch the trailer:
