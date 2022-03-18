RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Obsesssion' trailer: Munachi Abii sets out on a mysterious vendetta

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature length thriller directed by Emmanuel Chidiebere Nwosu, premieres in cinemas this March.

Obsession movie directed by Director Mo [Instagram]
Obsession movie directed by Director Mo [Instagram]

V Nation Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for Director Mo's 'Obsession', an intense thriller set to premiere in cinemas on March 25.

Recommended articles

In 'Obsession', ex-beauty queen, Munachi Abii stars in the lead role as a strange neighbour out to seek an age long vendetta.

The official synopsis for the film written by Adelarin Awotedu from a story by Sammie Jennie Oma, reads: "The crack in John and Ashley's marriage is widened by the arrival of their strange neighbor Chloe. Ashley tries to befriend her, unbeknownst to Ashley, Chloe has been seeing a psychologist for body dysmorphia."

Produced by Vincent Tobi, 'Obsession' also stars Gideon Okeke, Benedicta Gaffah. Shaffy Bello and Mercy Aigbe.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Obsesssion' trailer: Munachi Abii sets out on a mysterious vendetta

'Obsesssion' trailer: Munachi Abii sets out on a mysterious vendetta

Annie Idibia says she has renewed her wedding vows with hubby 2Face Idibia

Annie Idibia says she has renewed her wedding vows with hubby 2Face Idibia

Rooftop MC's Soul Snatcha and Nikki Laoye hold traditional wedding

Rooftop MC's Soul Snatcha and Nikki Laoye hold traditional wedding

AFRIFF 2022 'Indigenous for Global' confirmed for November

AFRIFF 2022 'Indigenous for Global' confirmed for November

Check out the official trailer for Umanu Elijah's 'A Place Called Forward'

Check out the official trailer for Umanu Elijah's 'A Place Called Forward'

Here's a first-look teaser at Showmax's The Real Housewives of Lagos

Here's a first-look teaser at Showmax's The Real Housewives of Lagos

'I met 2face before other women, but my first child is his fifth' - Annie Idibia breaks down

'I met 2face before other women, but my first child is his fifth' - Annie Idibia breaks down

Why I was banned 2 years for standing up for poorly paid Nigerian actors - Jim Ike

Why I was banned 2 years for standing up for poorly paid Nigerian actors - Jim Ike

Banky W slams Lagos State government over plans to reopen Lekki toll gate

Banky W slams Lagos State government over plans to reopen Lekki toll gate

Trending

Finally! Meet The Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax

RMD recounts avoiding the pulpit for many years as he takes new movie role

Richard Mofe-Damijo [Instagram]

Producers paid me N10- N30k for roles - Nollywood veteran Fabian Adibe

Fabian Adibe in 'Staff of Odo' [YouTube]

Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]