'Obsesssion' trailer: Munachi Abii sets out on a mysterious vendetta

In 'Obsession', ex-beauty queen, Munachi Abii stars in the lead role as a strange neighbour out to seek an age long vendetta.

The official synopsis for the film written by Adelarin Awotedu from a story by Sammie Jennie Oma, reads: "The crack in John and Ashley's marriage is widened by the arrival of their strange neighbor Chloe. Ashley tries to befriend her, unbeknownst to Ashley, Chloe has been seeing a psychologist for body dysmorphia."