Obi Maduegbuna joins the cast of 'Last Call' directed by Shola Thompson

The lead star joins Zainab Balogun and Valentine Ohu in the thriller which began filming this month.

“I've been a fan of Shola’s work and I'm excited to be finally working with him. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we are cooking,” Maduegbuna told Pulse in a statement confirming his new role.

Pulse Nigeria

Principal Photography for 'Last Call' began on October 3, nearly a month after its lead star Zainab Balogun announced joining the cast via her Instagram handle.