Obi Maduegbuna joins the cast of 'Last Call' directed by Shola Thompson

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Psychological thriller stars Zainab Balogun in the lead role as an On-Air personality.

Obi Maduegbuna [Instagram]
Obi Maduegbuna [Instagram]

Fast-rising Nollywood actor Obi Maduegbuna has joined the cast of Shola Thompson's film 'Last Call.'

The lead star joins Zainab Balogun and Valentine Ohu in the thriller which began filming this month.

“I've been a fan of Shola’s work and I'm excited to be finally working with him. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we are cooking,” Maduegbuna told Pulse in a statement confirming his new role.

Last Call directed by Shola Thompson
Last Call directed by Shola Thompson

Principal Photography for 'Last Call' began on October 3, nearly a month after its lead star Zainab Balogun announced joining the cast via her Instagram handle.

The feature film written and directed by Thompson, will follow a popular female On-Air personality who faces the consequences of her past actions in front of her adoring listeners.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

