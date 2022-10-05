Obi Maduegbuna joins the cast of 'Last Call' directed by Shola Thompson

Fast-rising Nollywood actor Obi Maduegbuna has joined the cast of Shola Thompson's film 'Last Call.'
The Psychological thriller stars Zainab Balogun in the lead role as an On-Air personality.
The lead star joins Zainab Balogun and Valentine Ohu in the thriller which began filming this month.
“I've been a fan of Shola’s work and I'm excited to be finally working with him. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we are cooking,” Maduegbuna told Pulse in a statement confirming his new role.
Principal Photography for 'Last Call' began on October 3, nearly a month after its lead star Zainab Balogun announced joining the cast via her Instagram handle.
The feature film written and directed by Thompson, will follow a popular female On-Air personality who faces the consequences of her past actions in front of her adoring listeners.
