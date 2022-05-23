RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' returns to Amazon Prime following technical error

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Obi Emelonye's biopic on former Nigerian military Head of State, Ibrahim Babaginda has returned to Amazon Prime, days after it was yanked due to technical faults.

Enyinna Nwigwe plays the eponymous character in 'Badamasi' [Instagram/@badamasi_portrait_of_a_general]
Enyinna Nwigwe plays the eponymous character in 'Badamasi' [Instagram/@badamasi_portrait_of_a_general]

The filmmaker announced on May 19, a day after the film launched on the streamer, that it had to be taken down due to an audio sync glitch.

Recommended articles

"Viewers have experienced an audio sync issue halfway through BADAMASI. I and my distributor do sincerely apologize for the technical problem. We have contacted the Amazon Quality Control team to fix the issue that resulted from an upload glitch as soon as possible," Emelonye wrote on Instagram.

While announcing the film's return to screens, the director hinted at several forces influencing the film's delayed release.

"Many forces don’t want this film to come out but nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. Up again on Amazon Prime after a short break in transmission. Thanks for your patient understanding," Emelonye shared. "Delayed from being released for 3 years by red tape. Launch on Amazon prime cut shut by black tape. Watch this controversial film NOW before it is buried by green tape."

Shot in 2018, the biopic portrays the former Nigerian military head of state as a man with flaws but a deep sense of patriotism. It stars Enyinna Nwigwe as Ibrahim Babaginda with Charles Inojie, Sani Danja, Yakubu Mohammed, Okey Bakassi, Kalu Ikeagwu, Julius Agwu and Erick Didie in supporting roles.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Banky W wins PDP house of representative primaries for Eti-Osa fed constituency

Banky W wins PDP house of representative primaries for Eti-Osa fed constituency

Tonto Dikeh mocks Nigerian celebrities campaigning for politicians after supporting #EndSars protest

Tonto Dikeh mocks Nigerian celebrities campaigning for politicians after supporting #EndSars protest

Everything you need to know about Boomplay #PassTheMic Cypher Challenge

Everything you need to know about Boomplay #PassTheMic Cypher Challenge

Davido, CKay, Yemi Alade, others to perform at the 3rd edition of the Africa Day Concert

Davido, CKay, Yemi Alade, others to perform at the 3rd edition of the Africa Day Concert

Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' returns to Amazon Prime following technical error

Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' returns to Amazon Prime following technical error

Pulse List: Top 12 Nigerian albums dropping in Q2 and Q3 2022

Pulse List: Top 12 Nigerian albums dropping in Q2 and Q3 2022

Ireti Doyle slams Niyi Akinmolayan over tweet tackling 'Influencer Actors'

Ireti Doyle slams Niyi Akinmolayan over tweet tackling 'Influencer Actors'

Orezi confirms new collaboration with Wizkid

Orezi confirms new collaboration with Wizkid

Pete Davidson bids farewell to 'SNL' with final appearance

Pete Davidson bids farewell to 'SNL' with final appearance

Trending

5 films you should have seen as a die-hard Nollywood fan

76

Femi Adebayo's 'King of Thieves' grosses over N250 million in box office

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

Teniola Aladese [Instagram/theteniola]

Ini Dima-Okojie on bodying broken characters and finding balance eight years later [Pulse Interview]

Ini Dima-Okojie