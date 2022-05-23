The filmmaker announced on May 19, a day after the film launched on the streamer, that it had to be taken down due to an audio sync glitch.
Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' returns to Amazon Prime following technical error
Obi Emelonye's biopic on former Nigerian military Head of State, Ibrahim Babaginda has returned to Amazon Prime, days after it was yanked due to technical faults.
"Viewers have experienced an audio sync issue halfway through BADAMASI. I and my distributor do sincerely apologize for the technical problem. We have contacted the Amazon Quality Control team to fix the issue that resulted from an upload glitch as soon as possible," Emelonye wrote on Instagram.
While announcing the film's return to screens, the director hinted at several forces influencing the film's delayed release.
"Many forces don’t want this film to come out but nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. Up again on Amazon Prime after a short break in transmission. Thanks for your patient understanding," Emelonye shared. "Delayed from being released for 3 years by red tape. Launch on Amazon prime cut shut by black tape. Watch this controversial film NOW before it is buried by green tape."
Shot in 2018, the biopic portrays the former Nigerian military head of state as a man with flaws but a deep sense of patriotism. It stars Enyinna Nwigwe as Ibrahim Babaginda with Charles Inojie, Sani Danja, Yakubu Mohammed, Okey Bakassi, Kalu Ikeagwu, Julius Agwu and Erick Didie in supporting roles.
