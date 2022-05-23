Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' returns to Amazon Prime following technical error

"Viewers have experienced an audio sync issue halfway through BADAMASI. I and my distributor do sincerely apologize for the technical problem. We have contacted the Amazon Quality Control team to fix the issue that resulted from an upload glitch as soon as possible," Emelonye wrote on Instagram.

While announcing the film's return to screens, the director hinted at several forces influencing the film's delayed release.

"Many forces don’t want this film to come out but nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. Up again on Amazon Prime after a short break in transmission. Thanks for your patient understanding," Emelonye shared. "Delayed from being released for 3 years by red tape. Launch on Amazon prime cut shut by black tape. Watch this controversial film NOW before it is buried by green tape."