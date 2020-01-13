The National Film and Video Censors Board says Nigerian movies generated nearly between N6.4bn and N6.7bn at cinemas nationwide in 2019.

According to the body responsible for the regulation of movies in Nigeria, it was evident that the sector was going massively. The Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas, said this during an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday.

"The box office generated almost N7bn in 2019. Between N6.4bn an N6.7bn was generated. But from information at our disposal, money generated from DVD sales may have been higher. This is because less than 20 percent of the population is watching cinema," he said.

Quite a number of movies were released in 2019 with most of them making big bucks running into hundreds of millions. From Merry Men 2, The Bling Lagosian and Living in Bondage, the sequel, these movies left Nigerians going spending a huge chunk of their cash at the cinemas.

Merry Men 2 nets N36.8 million after 4 days in cinema...

'Merry Men 2' is scheduled for release on December 15, 2019 [Instagram/AY Comedian]

Four days after it was released, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun’s ‘Merry Men 2: Another Mission’ netted over N36 million in the cinema. The film screened in 54 locations across Nigeria, Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

Merry Men 2 [YouTube/AYShow]

Directed by Toka McBaror and produced by Ayo AY Makun, ‘Merry Men 2: Another Mission’ features Nollywood stars that include Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke, Falz, Williams Uchemba, Regina Daniels, BBNaija’s Alex Unusual, Nancy Isime, Iretiola Doyle, and Damilola Adegbite.