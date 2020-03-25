Nollywood film lovers will have to wait longer than expected for the release of anticipated sci-fi, 'Ratnik' as its April 10, 2020 release date has been pushed back in the wake of increasing confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Blue Pictures Entertainment has confirmed that no re-release date is being considered at the moment until the outbreak is curbed. The distribution company shared on Instagram:

"Due to the recent outbreak of Covid-19, we have decided to put a halt to the release of “Ratnik” until there’s a positive turnaround with the situation of things. In the meantime, ensure you observe all preventive measures and stay safe".

'Ratnik' director, Dimeji Ajibola is however yet to make a public announcement but when Pulse reached out to him days ago, he confirmed that a postponement was likely inevitable.

He shared: "We just want to observe what the next few days will bring. If situations deteriorate, then we will shift the release date forward".

Recall that the highly anticipated sci-fi starring Osas Ighodaro, Bolanle Ninalowo among others, took home two awards (Best Art Director and Best Costume Design) at the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers' Choice awards.