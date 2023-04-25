The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood produces 280 movies in first quarter of 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

The report shows a decrease in the number of movies produced from 340 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is one of the year's highest-grossing Nollywood films so far
'Domitilla: The Reboot' is one of the year's highest-grossing Nollywood films so far

Recommended articles

The NFVCB boss said the figure was provided by the Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its first quarter report for the year, capturing all films submitted to the board from across the country.

The report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government agency as input for the compilation of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter.

The report shows a decrease in the number of movies produced from 340 in the fourth quarter of 2022, to 280 in the first quarter of 2023, which represented about an 18% downward slope.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, 106 of the films came in from the Lagos censorship centre of the board, representing the chunk of the movies produced during the period under review, followed by Abuja with 99 movies.

As indicated in the report, Onitsha is next with 32 films, Abeokuta raked in 3 films, Kano 15 and Benin 1 only.

The analysis by censorship location further shows that Jos recorded 14 films, Port Harcourt recorded eight, while Ibadan and Kaduna recorded one film each.

"There is no doubt that our film industry is a key contributor to the national economy as the films being produced are a clear reflection of the direct and indirect jobs the sector is creating.

"NFVCB, as a Federal Government agency, is committed to providing an enabling environment for filmmakers; we, therefore, urge them to cooperate with us by ensuring that they submit their films for classification," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFVCB is a Federal Government agency that regulates the film and video industry in Nigeria. The board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos, whether imported or produced locally.

It is also the duty of the board to register all film and video outlets across the country and to keep a register of such outlets among other functions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood produces 280 movies in first quarter of 2023

Nollywood produces 280 movies in first quarter of 2023

What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?

What is Bay Ice cooking with Davido?

Nedu claims many female realtors advertise houses seductively

Nedu claims many female realtors advertise houses seductively

Davido's 'Unavailable' tops UK Afrobeats Chart

Davido's 'Unavailable' tops UK Afrobeats Chart

Biodun Stephen's 'The Kujus Again' breaks box office records by opening with ₦17 million

Biodun Stephen's 'The Kujus Again' breaks box office records by opening with ₦17 million

L.A.X delivers feel-good music with 'No Bad Vibes' [Pulse Album Review]

L.A.X delivers feel-good music with 'No Bad Vibes' [Pulse Album Review]

Canadian actor Von Colucci dies trying to look like BTS singer Jimin

Canadian actor Von Colucci dies trying to look like BTS singer Jimin

Police confirm arrest of Empress Njamah's ex-lover, says he duped over 20 women

Police confirm arrest of Empress Njamah's ex-lover, says he duped over 20 women

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kunle Remi

Kunle Remi reacts to AMVCA nomination snub

'The Milkmaid' is a must-see Nollywood movie, according to ChatGPT

Top 10 must-see Nollywood movies, according to ChatGPT

Biodun Stephen's 'The Kujus Again' is showing in cinemas

5 exciting Nollywood movies you should watch this long weekend

Chi Chi Nworah of 'Shanty Town' [Netflix/Nora Awolowo]

'Shanty Town' producer Chichi Nworah reacts to 11 AMVCA nominations