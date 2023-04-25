Nollywood produces 280 movies in first quarter of 2023

The NFVCB boss said the figure was provided by the Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its first quarter report for the year, capturing all films submitted to the board from across the country.

The report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government agency as input for the compilation of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter.

The report shows a decrease in the number of movies produced from 340 in the fourth quarter of 2022, to 280 in the first quarter of 2023, which represented about an 18% downward slope.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, 106 of the films came in from the Lagos censorship centre of the board, representing the chunk of the movies produced during the period under review, followed by Abuja with 99 movies.

As indicated in the report, Onitsha is next with 32 films, Abeokuta raked in 3 films, Kano 15 and Benin 1 only.

The analysis by censorship location further shows that Jos recorded 14 films, Port Harcourt recorded eight, while Ibadan and Kaduna recorded one film each.

"There is no doubt that our film industry is a key contributor to the national economy as the films being produced are a clear reflection of the direct and indirect jobs the sector is creating.

"NFVCB, as a Federal Government agency, is committed to providing an enabling environment for filmmakers; we, therefore, urge them to cooperate with us by ensuring that they submit their films for classification," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFVCB is a Federal Government agency that regulates the film and video industry in Nigeria. The board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos, whether imported or produced locally.