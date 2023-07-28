ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood produced 541 films between April and June

News Agency Of Nigeria

This is a dramatic increase from the 280 films produced in the first quarter between January and March.

Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson are the lead stars in 'Big Love,' one of the films that started screening in Nigerian cinemas in the second quarter of the year [Inkblot]
Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson are the lead stars in 'Big Love,' one of the films that started screening in Nigerian cinemas in the second quarter of the year [Inkblot]

Recommended articles

Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director/CEO of the NFVCB made this known in a statement on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Abuja.

Thomas said that the figure was made available by the department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its second quarter report for the year.

He said the report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government agency as an input for the compilation of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2, 2023).

ADVERTISEMENT

The report shows a dramatic increase in the number of films produced from 280 in the first quarter of year to 541 in the second quarter, which represents over 90% upward slope.

The board said 287 of the films came in from Abuja censorship centre of the board, representing the chunk of the films produced during the period under review, and is followed by Lagos with 155 films.

As indicated in the report, Onitsha censorship centre is next with 82 films, Kano centre raked in 12 films, Port Harcourt three, while Abeokuta and Kaduna centres got one film each.

"The remarkable increase in output is an indication of the increased contribution of the film industry to economic growth in terms of direct and indirect jobs in the entire value chain in filmmaking.

"This undoubtedly reiterate the fact that our film industry remains a key contributor to national economy as the films being produced is a clear reflection of the direct and indirect jobs the sector is creating.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our cordial relationship with the recognised guilds/associations in the industry has also played important role, and we urge them to ensure that their members submit their films for censorship and approval.

"NFVCB as Federal Government agency is committed to providing enabling environment for filmmakers," Thomas said.

NAN reports that NFVCB is a Federal Government agency that regulates the films and video industry in Nigeria. The Board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos whether imported or produced locally.

It is also the duty of the Board to register all films and videos outlets across the country and to keep a register of such registered outlets among other functions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

Nollywood produced 541 films between April and June

Nollywood produced 541 films between April and June

Award-winning gospel star Ada Ehi shares new single 'Another Miracle'

Award-winning gospel star Ada Ehi shares new single 'Another Miracle'

Tolanibaj goes off on Ilebaye after 'BBNaija All Stars' first pool party

Tolanibaj goes off on Ilebaye after 'BBNaija All Stars' first pool party

Tupac's ring sells for record-breaking $1 million at auction

Tupac's ring sells for record-breaking $1 million at auction

Amadi Blue secures Hip-Hop legend, the Game for the track 'Time Of Your Life'

Amadi Blue secures Hip-Hop legend, the Game for the track 'Time Of Your Life'

Adekunle Gold releases highly anticipated fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Adekunle Gold releases highly anticipated fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Rizzule drops highly anticipated love tune 'Like A Normal Thing'

Rizzule drops highly anticipated love tune 'Like A Normal Thing'

Whitemoney, Mercy seal agreement to help each other win 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney, Mercy seal agreement to help each other win 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cee-C is one of the housemates of the 'BBN' all-star edition [Twitter/PulseNigeria247]

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

20 contestants of Big Brother Naija All Stars season eight [Instagram/bigbronaija]

8 'Big Brother Naija' housemates with old scores to settle

Check out the budding situationships and relationships to look out for on 'BBNaija' season 8 [BBNaija]

5 situationships and relationships to look out for on 'BBNaija' all-star edition

BBNaija All Stars housemates Cee-C and Alex get at each other.

Cee-C and Alex fight over wager on 'BBNaija All Stars'