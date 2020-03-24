The film industry might be the worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

In the past days following reports of fresh cases across Nigeria, cinemas in Lagos have shut down operations while film productions have halted in compliance with the Ministry of Health's advised preventive measures.

This week has however experienced a new dimension as filmmakers have begun to announce announce the push back of release dates and indefinite postponement.

According to Filmone distribution company, three movies have been suspended following the compulsory shutting down of cinemas in Lagos.

Top on the list so far include Daransen Richard's 'Soft Work', a crime drama starring Alex Ekubo, IK Ogbonna, among others. The movie was billed to have its theatrical release on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Recently released 'Mama Drama' starring Osas Ighodaro and Kunle Remi has caved in from the pressure as it recently announce a yet to be confirmed re-release date.

Anticipated Nollywood sci-fi 'Ratnik' might also call off its April 10 release. The movie's director and producer, Demeji Ajibola confirmed that they would reach a verdict in the coming days as they continue to observe events.