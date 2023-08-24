ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood heist movie 'Charlie And The Boys' lands official release date

Inemesit Udodiong

Kanayo O. Kanayo plays the lead in the upcoming heist adventure.

Kanayo O. Kanayo plays the lead in 'Charlie And The Boys'
Kanayo O. Kanayo plays the lead in 'Charlie And The Boys'

Recommended articles

The gripping heist adventure sees Kanayo O. Kanayo take on the lead role of a skilled thief named Charles Omokwe, also known as Charlie Fingers, who is back on the streets after serving a year in prison for a heist gone wrong.

Determined to exact revenge against the man who betrayed him, Charlie forms a cunning plan to steal a priceless 14th-century artefact, all while evading the relentless pursuit of the law. The film takes viewers on a roller-coaster ride as Charlie and his crew manoeuvre through a dangerous game of cat and mouse, leaving audiences guessing at every turn.

Kanayo O. Kanayo is a mastermind in 'Charlie And The Boys'
Kanayo O. Kanayo is a mastermind in 'Charlie And The Boys' Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Written by Nwamaka Chikezie and directed by Sele Got, Charlie And The Boys features Tina Mba in a supporting role as Officer Fashood, a by-the-book police officer determined to catch Charlie and his crew.

The cast for the Damn Good Studio Production includes Sani Mu’Azu, Seun Ajayi, Loud Voice, Erica Opia Bale, Lantana Ahmed, Gloria Lemmy Johnson, Folake Akinfewa, Ozioma Onodigbo, Fredrik Skog, Mårten Skog, and Peter Sivlér.

Distributed globally by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution, the film is produced by Bem Pever and Sele Got. It was shot in Abuja and Dubai.

Ahead of the release, the heist movie was screened at a special event in May 2022, in Stockholm, Sweden, for a mix of the Stockholm business community and a visiting Nigerian government delegation.

Charlie and The Boys is set to premiere in cinemas on September 29, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the teaser below:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood heist movie 'Charlie And The Boys' lands official release date

Nollywood heist movie 'Charlie And The Boys' lands official release date

Kiddwaya is confident his relationship will survive after kissing Mercy Eke

Kiddwaya is confident his relationship will survive after kissing Mercy Eke

Netflix set to explore South Africa's young adult scene with 'Miseducation'

Netflix set to explore South Africa's young adult scene with 'Miseducation'

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

Sheye Banks is using his music to advance Hype men in Afrobeats

Sheye Banks is using his music to advance Hype men in Afrobeats

Keppy Ekpeyong urges parents to have open communication with their kids

Keppy Ekpeyong urges parents to have open communication with their kids

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Dami Elebe is Showmax's new head writer for Nigerian series 'Flawsome 2'

Dami Elebe is Showmax's new head writer for Nigerian series 'Flawsome 2'

Stephanie Linus named as new head of Nigeria's Oscars committee

Stephanie Linus named as new head of Nigeria's Oscars committee

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some housemates are still in the dark about last night's drama on BBNaija All Stars. [Website/Africa Magic]

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winners based on popularity online

Ike and Soma have been issued a strike on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Twitter/BBNaija]

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'