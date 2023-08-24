Nollywood heist movie 'Charlie And The Boys' lands official release date

The gripping heist adventure sees Kanayo O. Kanayo take on the lead role of a skilled thief named Charles Omokwe, also known as Charlie Fingers, who is back on the streets after serving a year in prison for a heist gone wrong.

Determined to exact revenge against the man who betrayed him, Charlie forms a cunning plan to steal a priceless 14th-century artefact, all while evading the relentless pursuit of the law. The film takes viewers on a roller-coaster ride as Charlie and his crew manoeuvre through a dangerous game of cat and mouse, leaving audiences guessing at every turn.

Written by Nwamaka Chikezie and directed by Sele Got, Charlie And The Boys features Tina Mba in a supporting role as Officer Fashood, a by-the-book police officer determined to catch Charlie and his crew.

The cast for the Damn Good Studio Production includes Sani Mu’Azu, Seun Ajayi, Loud Voice, Erica Opia Bale, Lantana Ahmed, Gloria Lemmy Johnson, Folake Akinfewa, Ozioma Onodigbo, Fredrik Skog, Mårten Skog, and Peter Sivlér.

Distributed globally by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution, the film is produced by Bem Pever and Sele Got. It was shot in Abuja and Dubai.

Ahead of the release, the heist movie was screened at a special event in May 2022, in Stockholm, Sweden, for a mix of the Stockholm business community and a visiting Nigerian government delegation.

Charlie and The Boys is set to premiere in cinemas on September 29, 2023.

