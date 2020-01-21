Seasoned actress and broadcaster, Mabel Oboh has moved to the next level as she delves into politics

The seasoned actress is now the spokesperson for Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos chapter of African Democratic Congress,ADC. She's also to head the media and publicity department of the party, with Mr. Isaac James as her assistant.

By this development, Oboh has joined the league of entertainers who have delved into politics to right the wrong. She's the founder of Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Star, MOCSO, which she established last year, with the sole aim of catering for the health needs of Nigerian entertainers. On the appointment, Mabel said she was humbled and short of words.According to her, it took a lot of convincing from one of the party's chieftain, Mr. Kingsley Awatt (Zonal Chairman) for her to yield to the clarion call.

Mabel Oboh is now the spokesperson for the Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos chapter of African Democratic Congress,ADC [Instagram/MabelObohFanPage]

“I believe they chose me for my position believing I can deliver. I have always been the people's woman. I care for the poor and the needy as they need a voice. I strongly believe that with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the party chairman. We are in safe hands. I must also commend the great work that Hon. Ekanem idara is doing.”“I must confess that the strength and passion I saw in her convinced me that this is a party that is not money driven. Kingsley Awatt is another man that is full of passion. My subordinate and I are ready to move the party forward. The manifesto of the party is similar to what my NGO stands for. This is a new dawn for me,” Oboh said.

She's the founder of Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Star, MOCSO, which she established last year, with the sole aim of catering for the health needs of Nigerian entertainers.

Speaking further, the seasoned actress said as a party that clamours for the creation of a welfare state that she's pleased to identify herself with the party. Meanwhile, it's unclear if Oboh will be vying for any elective position under the platform of the party in future.