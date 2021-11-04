No respite from Gulder Ultimate Search council of elders.

Earlier in the day, the taskmaster, Kunle Remi, had given them a task where teamwork played a vital role. Each clan had to divide itself into two. The first group had to navigate through a maze with a wheelbarrow.

Those pushing the wheelbarrow were blindfolded and had to rely on the third person who was not to get through it. On the way, they had to stop to pick sacks that contained puzzles that had to be arranged by the other half of the group.

Ultimately, Irin clan finished the task first followed by Iroko clan. Amo clan came third and were informed that someone from the group would go home at the place of the talking drum. That evening, members of Amo clan were asked to participate in a game where they were shown pictures of various fruits.

After being shown once, they were given writing materials and asked to write down the fruits in order of appearance. All members of the clan got it right except Omoya. Although he reeled off the fruits in the right order from his head, he was caught when Toke Makinwa checked what he had written and discovered he had only gotten three fruits penned down.

Omoya was asked to pack his bag and go, thus becoming the first contender to be evicted.

This will likely put a strain on the Amo clan who now have a man short. It is yet to be seen how they will manage going forward with other tasks.

