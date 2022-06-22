No one wants to intentionally make a bad movie - Stella Damasus

“So I’ve gone online a couple of times and I hear people criticising the Nigerian movie industry, criticising our films and condemning it,” Damasus said in the Instagram post.

“Not even constructive criticisms but really negative things and it hurts me because they think it is easy to get a bunch of people together, get crew, get cast, get them to different locations, shoot morning to morning, suffer.

“I don’t think anyone wants to waste time and money and intentionally make a bad film. We do our best with the little we have. We try, we push and that’s why we still have a thriving industry today, because of the hard work.”

Damasus’s video in solidarity with Nollywood has expectedly been well received by filmmakers who took to her comments section with positive reactions.

The actress is unarguably one of the very few vocal voices in the industry that indiscriminately promote Nollywood content.