No one wants to intentionally make a bad movie - Stella Damasus

Stella Damasus is lending a voice in support of Nollywood filmmakers working hard to grow the industry in-spite of the odds.

The veteran actress took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming video detailing how much work goes into Nollywood films and the sometimes, non-constructive criticism they get online.

So I’ve gone online a couple of times and I hear people criticising the Nigerian movie industry, criticising our films and condemning it,” Damasus said in the Instagram post.

Not even constructive criticisms but really negative things and it hurts me because they think it is easy to get a bunch of people together, get crew, get cast, get them to different locations, shoot morning to morning, suffer.

I don’t think anyone wants to waste time and money and intentionally make a bad film. We do our best with the little we have. We try, we push and that’s why we still have a thriving industry today, because of the hard work.”

Damasus’s video in solidarity with Nollywood has expectedly been well received by filmmakers who took to her comments section with positive reactions.

The actress is unarguably one of the very few vocal voices in the industry that indiscriminately promote Nollywood content.

Meanwhile, the actress recently launched a YouTube monologue series tagged ‘In The Chair’. The series debuted with a monologue about sexual abuse.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

