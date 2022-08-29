RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nnamdi Kanaga's 'The Hail Mary' film lands distribution deal

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The all-black led film shot in Montana is available to stream on multiple platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

' The Hail Mary' is Nnamdi Kanaga's debut feature film [Yeti Elyon Films]
1091 pictures, a US-based film distribution company has acquired distribution rights for 'The Hail Mary', Montana’s first film with an all-black lead cast written and directed by US based Nigerian filmmaker Nnamdi Kanaga.

The historical achievement comes in the wake of its impressive festival outing, winning prestigious awards including the Best Narrative Feature at the South Dakota Film Festival and Audience Choice Awards at the Africa International Film Festival.

"When I set out to make this film three years ago, my creativity and vision was questioned. 'How will you be able to make a film about black people in Montana,' some asked. I am so thankful to have defied all odds. Who would have thought that a Nigerian will be making history in a place like Montana?" Kanaga shared on surmounting the odds and making the historic film.

Produced by Israel McKinney Scott and Jennings Barmore with Kanaga credited as writer and directed, 'The Hail Mary' centers on a war veteran. Fighting his personal demons, Darius flees to Montana and attempts to repair his relationship with his grown son, Terrell. On a day significant to both, they confront their differences.

The film stars Ozzie Jones, Sean Michael Harrison, Tinesha Ersland, Jaidian Donovan Arruda, Rachel Missie and is currently available for rent or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft, and Google Play. The film can also be streamed for free on the Roku channel in the US and Canada.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
