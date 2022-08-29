Nnamdi Kanaga's 'The Hail Mary' film lands distribution deal

The historical achievement comes in the wake of its impressive festival outing, winning prestigious awards including the Best Narrative Feature at the South Dakota Film Festival and Audience Choice Awards at the Africa International Film Festival.

"When I set out to make this film three years ago, my creativity and vision was questioned. 'How will you be able to make a film about black people in Montana,' some asked. I am so thankful to have defied all odds. Who would have thought that a Nigerian will be making history in a place like Montana?" Kanaga shared on surmounting the odds and making the historic film.

Produced by Israel McKinney Scott and Jennings Barmore with Kanaga credited as writer and directed, 'The Hail Mary' centers on a war veteran. Fighting his personal demons, Darius flees to Montana and attempts to repair his relationship with his grown son, Terrell. On a day significant to both, they confront their differences.