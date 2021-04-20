US-based filmmaker Nnamdi Kanaga to direct feature film based on the Igbo landing mass suicide

Already in its preproduction stage, the forthcoming film will follow the tragic story of the Igbo landing mass suicide in 1803.

According to history, the captives chose to drown in the sea than be enslaved in America. For Nnamdi Kanaga, 'They Chose The Sea' will celebrate the bravery of the Igbo people while highlighting the great strength of the people who "chose the protection of their god and death over the alternative of life and slavery in a foreign land."

"This project is not a counter against the horrendous and cataclysmic effects of slavery upon black people in America (still going on till this very day), but a very conscious effort to showcase the strength and power of our ancestors as opposed to the predominant narrative of suffering and oppression often associated with films about slavery," Kanaga added.