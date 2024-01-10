Niyi Akinmolayan's documentary 'Rainmakers' will debut on Prime this March

The director took to his Instagram to share a couple of behind-the-scenes shots of the production which he completed in 2022. Although the official trailer hasn't been released, Rainmakers will make its debut on Prime Video on March 1, 2024.

The title is a documentary surrounding the rainmaker myth in the southern parts of Nigeria. Believed to have the powers to control the rain, Akinmolayan revealed that on his trip to Ogun, Oyo and Edo he tested the beliefs against scientific methods.

In his words, "I did all the necessary rituals and learnt a lot about rainmaking and the all-powerful Sango deity...There’s so much I’m going to share as we countdown to the release. Is rainmaking real or just a trick!! Find out soon."

This continues a long relationship between Akinmolayan and Amazon Prime. Anthill Studios recently released its first children-centred project, titled Mikolo on Prime Video after a brief cinematic run.

Shot in the Ondo State mountains, it explores the themes of family, friendship, societal values, animal love and adventure. It follows the lives of two teenagers going on an adventure into a mystical forest surrounding an ancient Yoruba myth.