Niyi Akinmolayan's award-winning hit Elevator Baby gets an official Indian remake

Bollywood filmmakers based in Hyderabad, India, AARKAS CONSULTANCY PRIVATE LIMITED have announced that their thriller, Thank You Brother will be opening for paid viewing.

Directed by Ramesh Raparthi, Thank You Brother is set in the backdrop of the lockdown. The thriller tells the story of a fiery youngster and a pregnant woman, who are stuck in an elevator.

After the international success of Nollywood production, Elevator Baby on Netflix, Ramesh reached out to Niyi Akinmolayan of ANTHILL STUDIOS on phone, to discuss rights to remake the film in an Indian version.

Akinmolayan’s nod officially marked the first cross-territory remake between Bollywood and Nollywood. ”It felt fulfilling to see Elevator Baby win several awards and appreciated by a global audience, but Ramesh’s request for a remake confirmed how good a content we made with a story that resonates with several urban societies. I look forward to seeing the magic he has done with the story,” said an enthusiastic Akinmolayan who doubles as producer and executive producer of the film.

“I’m glad that ANTHILL STUDIOS is playing a pioneering role regarding building relationships with Bollywood, which I believe would open more avenues for remakes and possible co-productions in the nearest future,” he added.

Also speaking about the remake, Elevator Baby’s director, Akay Mason was excited, “I feel honoured to have been handed the responsibility of interpreting this amazing story and I believe that its multiple awards are proof that we did a good job, but seeing it approached from a different societal angle would be amazing to watch. I trust that Ramesh and his team have introduced new dynamics and I can’t wait to see how it enhances the intrigue,” he said.

Thank You Brother stars Anasuya Bharadwaj and other ace actors in supporting roles, including Ashwin J Viraj, Monica Reddy, Harsha Chemudu and Aadarsh Balakrishna. The film also features music by Guna Balasubramanian.

*This is a featured post.

