‘Malika: Warrior Queen’ has picked up its second award in 2019 ahead of its official release.

The Roy Okupe production which has Niyi Akinmolayan as the executive producer picked up its second award at the recently held African International Film Festival Globe Awards.

‘Malika: Warrior Queen’ won the ‘Best Animation’ category at the 2019 AFRIFF Globe awards.

This is coming four months after it picked up the award for best animated short at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards on July 2019.

The lead character of ‘Malika’, was voiced by Adesua Etomi-Wellington, one of Nollywood’s biggest stars.

‘Malika: Warrior Queen’ is a graphic novel adapted to an animation film with its central character inspired by Queen Amina, a 16th-century queen who ruled in parts of Nigeria’s northwest.