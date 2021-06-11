Niyi Akinmolayan laments undisciplined actors in Nollywood

In a new tweet shared by the 'My Village People' director, he lamented the undisciplined attitude of actors who come on set later than their scheduled times at the expense of crew members.

"Nigerian producers will need to be stricter with actors…because, eventually, crew will be strict on overtime costs. If you can’t punish actors for coming late, then be ready to pay crew overtime. There’s also a thing with lunch breaks. We have to get serious about this work," Akinmolayan wrote.

The filmmaker's tweet recorded a number of reactions from filmmakers and actors, each arguing the challenges of their working conditions.

Star comedian and actor, Debo Macaroni reacted with a tweet about the mistreatment of upcoming talents by film producers. He hinted on how these actors are made to wait for days to shoot and sometimes, paid peanuts or nothing while notable actors go unpunished for delaying production.