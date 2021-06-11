RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Niyi Akinmolayan laments undisciplined actors in Nollywood

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The director insists other filmmakers should be stricter with actors.

Niyi Akinmolayan

Nollywood director, Niyi Akinmolayan has urged fellow filmmakers to desist from handling actors with kid gloves.

Recommended articles

In a new tweet shared by the 'My Village People' director, he lamented the undisciplined attitude of actors who come on set later than their scheduled times at the expense of crew members.

ALSO READ: Stop tagging us on your negative reviews - Isioma Osagie to Nollywood critics

"Nigerian producers will need to be stricter with actors…because, eventually, crew will be strict on overtime costs. If you can’t punish actors for coming late, then be ready to pay crew overtime. There’s also a thing with lunch breaks. We have to get serious about this work," Akinmolayan wrote.

The filmmaker's tweet recorded a number of reactions from filmmakers and actors, each arguing the challenges of their working conditions.

Star comedian and actor, Debo Macaroni reacted with a tweet about the mistreatment of upcoming talents by film producers. He hinted on how these actors are made to wait for days to shoot and sometimes, paid peanuts or nothing while notable actors go unpunished for delaying production.

"Valid sir. But who will now punish producers for the way they treat Upcoming Actors or people they don’t perceive to be ‘Stars’ Upcoming Talents suffer most in this industry. Some of them will be on set for up to 5 days or more for just one scene," Macaroni tweeted.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Upcoming actors in Nollywood need to be patient - Theresa Edem

Niyi Akinmolayan laments undisciplined actors in Nollywood

NdaniTV's Rumour Has It returns this June!

Kanye West is no longer keeping up with the Kardashians, unfollows family on Twitter

Rema drops video for single 'Soundgasm'

'Rumour Has It 3' to star Ozzy Agu, Jemima Osunde, Olumide Oworu

Chike releases video for single 'Roju'

Inkblot productions unveils new titles 'Charge and Bail', 'Superstar' to debut 2021

Kim Kardashian's legal dream suffers another blow as she fails bar exams for 2nd time