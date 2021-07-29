'Chief Daddy' director, Niyi Akinmolayan has announced the development of a psychological drama set to portray intense pain and sadness.
Niyi Akinmolayan confirms a new psychological drama is in the works
The director revealed that the story will dip into his personal art which is influenced by pain.
Detailing the story still in development, Akinmolayan revealed that the central character will possess sorrowful emotions.
"This psychological drama I'm developing is so sad and intense, I don't know if I should make it for cinema of streaming," the director shared on his Instagram story.
The filmmaker further shared that his personal art comes from a place of deep "pain and nakedness" which explains why he makes comedy films.
Akinmolayan's untitled film comes amid high anticipation for his production company's latest film 'Progressive Tailors Club'. A theatrical release date for the Biodun Stephen directed political satire is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
