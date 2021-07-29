RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Niyi Akinmolayan confirms a new psychological drama is in the works

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The director revealed that the story will dip into his personal art which is influenced by pain.

Niyi Akinmolayan [Instagram]

'Chief Daddy' director, Niyi Akinmolayan has announced the development of a psychological drama set to portray intense pain and sadness.

Recommended articles

Detailing the story still in development, Akinmolayan revealed that the central character will possess sorrowful emotions.

"This psychological drama I'm developing is so sad and intense, I don't know if I should make it for cinema of streaming," the director shared on his Instagram story.

Niyi Akinmolayan's post [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]
Niyi Akinmolayan's post [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan] Pulse Nigeria

The filmmaker further shared that his personal art comes from a place of deep "pain and nakedness" which explains why he makes comedy films.

Niyi Akinmolayan's post [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]
Niyi Akinmolayan's post [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan] Pulse Nigeria

Akinmolayan's untitled film comes amid high anticipation for his production company's latest film 'Progressive Tailors Club'. A theatrical release date for the Biodun Stephen directed political satire is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Will Smith is Venus & Serena Williams' dad in 'King Richard' trailer

Niyi Akinmolayan confirms a new psychological drama is in the works

Estranged husband of video vixen Bolanle tenders apology days after dragging her on IG

Martin Mabutho: The business of BBNaija and Nigeria Idol [Inside by Pulse Vol. 10]

'Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1' proves Ajebo Hustlers are renaissance men [Pulse Album Review]

Regé-Jean Page announces first film since quitting 'Bridgerton' series

Check out the new teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'

BBNaija's Uriel denies sleeping with a married footballer

‘Sarkodie doesn't wear earrings’ - Black Sherif walked out of lecture hall over dress code (WATCH)