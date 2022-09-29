Nigeria's The Critics partners with Morgan Freeman on short film '𝐎𝐠𝐮𝐧 Ọ𝐥a -War Is Coming'

According to Variety, the short film narrated by by Freeman "follows the story of Óla, a brash teenager who discovers he is the reincarnation of a demigod, and spirals into his destiny, unprepared for the events that come as a result of this discovery."

'Ogun Ola' will debut simultaneously on The Critics YouTube channel and the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art’s +234 Connect Festival: A Celebration of Nigerian Creativity.

Confirming the production, Freeman shared on Instagram, "Today marks the world premiere of the latest #RevEnt Project produced with The Critics (@Thecritics001), an incredibly talented team of young filmmakers from West Africa. Tune in to “War is Coming” (Ogun Óla) on our partner’s, @Thecritics001 YouTube Page, to enjoy this coming of age story.