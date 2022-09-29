RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigeria's The Critics partners with Morgan Freeman on short film '𝐎𝐠𝐮𝐧 Ọ𝐥a -War Is Coming'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film voiced by Freeman will premiere on the Nigerian film production company on September 29.

Kaduna based filmmaking company The Critics are set to debut a short film titled 𝐎𝐠𝐮𝐧 Ọ𝐥a- War Is Coming, in partnership with Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary's The Revelation.

According to Variety, the short film narrated by by Freeman "follows the story of Óla, a brash teenager who discovers he is the reincarnation of a demigod, and spirals into his destiny, unprepared for the events that come as a result of this discovery."

'Ogun Ola' will debut simultaneously on The Critics YouTube channel and the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art’s +234 Connect Festival: A Celebration of Nigerian Creativity.

Confirming the production, Freeman shared on Instagram, "Today marks the world premiere of the latest #RevEnt Project produced with The Critics (@Thecritics001), an incredibly talented team of young filmmakers from West Africa. Tune in to “War is Coming” (Ogun Óla) on our partner’s, @Thecritics001 YouTube Page, to enjoy this coming of age story.

With features on BBC, CNN, Reuters, Al-Jazeera, among others, the group of young filmmakers became an internet sensation after debuting their short film The Chase, shot entirely on their mobile phones in 2019.

